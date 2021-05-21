Iowa Legislature Might Be Gambling Away Casino Workers Pay

A weeklong Florida Legislature special session to determine the state's future of gambling kicked off Monday. What's happening: Lawmakers will discuss a new gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe. If approved, the state is expected to pull in $2.5 billion over the next five years and $6 billion through 2030, Florida Politics reports.The first decision: No online gambling. That decision sweetened the deal for some hesitant lawmakers, meaning the compact could be approved before the week is over.Also on the table: Bills to legalize fantasy sports betting and bingo.The other side: Former Gov. Jeb Bush came out against the compact, saying "now is not the time to expand casino gambling which will benefit a handful at the expense of many.”What to watch: Rep. Ben Diamond (D-St. Petersburg) told Axios he's concerned about OKing the compact so quickly without voter approval."These are major, major decisions for the state. I feel like trying to get this thing approved in a 72-hour special session is not giving it the special attention it deserves."