Gambling

Iowa Legislature Might Be Gambling Away Casino Workers Pay

By Kerri Mac
Posted by 
K92.3
K92.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The only type of gambling I've ever done is scratch-off tickets. Low buy-in, but sometimes they can lead to a HUGE payoff. I've never given much thought to the people who work in this sort of industry like the lottery or casinos. I do know that some of the hardest...

k923.fm
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.

 https://k923.fm/
