A vehicle was struck by a garbage truck May 4 when it pulled into traffic at Wilson Mills Road. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle exited and fled on foot into the nearby Kohl’s store. They were both located by responding officers. The woman had attempted to hide drug paraphernalia in a store restroom and was subsequently arrested. The man was under the influence of heroin and was also arrested. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. An investigation is ongoing.