We all have places to go. People to see. Restaurants to eat at, etc. But, there's no one that loves following all driving laws. Stoplights are a waste of time when there's no cross traffic. 4-way stop signs are confusing and test our 'Iowa Nice' patience. Round-a-bouts... well actually, I love round-a-bouts. But I seem to be in a minority there. While most of those driving necessities are at times annoying, almost no one struggles to observe them. But there's one pesky little driving law that it seems most area motorists really struggle to follow... using their blinker.