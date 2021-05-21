newsbreak-logo
Toni Collette weighs in on a 'Hereditary' sequel and why she doesn't watch scary movies

Derrick
 3 days ago

“Hereditary” might have another relative waiting in the wings ... but it’s unlikely, according to the film’s star. Toni Collette, whose “shattering” performance in Ari Aster’s 2018 supernatural horror generated Oscar buzz, discussed with the Daily News whether she thinks a sequel could be in the works and what it’d mean for her character, Annie.

