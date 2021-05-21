newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

CMA board limits Morgan Wallen's award eligibility

By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
Derrick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Morgan Wallen will be eligible for multiple awards at this year’s CMA Awards but not the show’s top prize, a sign of the continuing fallout after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. The Country Music Association's Board of Directors voted that...

www.thederrick.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Tenn#Ap#Cma Awards#Associated Press#Nashville#Multiple Awards#Male Vocalist#Copyright#Entertainer#Country Singer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MinoritiesPopculture

Morgan Wallen Disinvited From Upcoming Awards Show Due to Racial Controversy

Morgan Wallen will not be participating in any capacity in the upcoming Billboard Music Awards after using racial slurs recently. Despite his remarks, his album Dangerous: The Double Album spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums and ten weeks on the all-genre Billboard 200 after it was released in January. In a statement, Dick Clark productions announced that he will not be participating this year but that they will consider him for future events if he were to make the proper changes.
MusicPosted by
B105

The 15 Best Songs On Morgan Wallen’s Album ‘Dangerous’

Morgan Wallen's album 'Dangerous' was a monster seller and still is. It was the first ever county music album that went for 7 weeks at number one on the Billboard Top 200. It also went for another three weeks at number 1 before finally being dethroned by Justin Bieber. That's impressive. Yes, he's had some controversial things in his life that he is working on, so he's taken some time away from the spotlight. As it is his 28 birthday today, I thought it would be fitting to look back on what I feel are the best songs on his Dangerous Album.
MusicEffingham Radio

Morgan Wallen’s Music Back On Pandora

Pandora lifted the ban on Morgan Wallen's music on Friday (May 14th). It was imposed in early February after Morgan uttered a racial slur which was caught on camera by his neighbor. Digitalmusicnews.com reports that most broadcast radio stations in the U.S. are still refusing to play Morgan's music, while...
Nashville, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Morgan Wallen returns to the stage for a short surprise set at Kid Rock’s bar

This week, Morgan Wallen stepped on stage for the first time since video footage of him using a racist slur emerged nearly four months ago. The singer was a surprise guest at Kid Rock’s downtown Nashville bar. He gave a full-band performance of his hit “Whiskey Glasses,” along with an acoustic rendition of another song, “Wasted on You.”
Nashville, TNDaily Republic

Morgan Wallen returns to stage for first time since N-word scandal

Morgan Wallen is getting back to work for the first time since January, when the bottom fell out on his career after video emerged of him using the N-word. The 28-year-old country singer performed Wednesday night at Kid Rock’s honky tonk bar in Nashville, Tennessee, singing “Whiskey Glasses” and “Wasted on You” with the band, according to The Tennessean.
MusicTMZ.com

Morgan Wallen's First Live Performance Since N-Word Video

Morgan Wallen's clawing his way back from the racial slur controversy ... and he's got Kid Rock to thank for getting him back on a stage to perform live. Morgan was at Kid's Big Ass Honky Tonk bar Wednesday night in Nashville and got on the mic in front of what looked like a packed house. This was his first time singing since he was seen in January casually dropping the n-word at the end of a drunken night with friends, and you can tell he had some nerves.
MusicPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Morgan Wallen Not Welcome at Billboard Music Awards ‘in Any Capacity’ After Racial Slur

Country star Morgan Wallen has been nominated for awards in several categories at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, but producers say he will not be welcome at the event “in any capacity” given his racist conduct. “Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values,” he will not be “performing, presenting” or “accepting” awards at the May 23 ceremony, producers said in a statement quoted by People magazine. The statement went on to call it “heartening and encouraging” that Wallen is “taking steps in his anti-racist journey.” The musician was forced to issue an apology after he was caught on video using a racial slur in February. His contract with his record label was subsequently suspended, and he was disqualified from the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, among other things.
MinoritiesPopculture

Morgan Wallen Ghosted NAACP Chapter Amidst Racist Slur Controversy

Country star Morgan Wallen is slowly getting back to work following his racist slur controversy in February, but he reportedly has not followed through with all of the efforts he said he would make to understand what he did wrong. Wallen, 28, pledged to meet with the NAACP chapter in Nashville following the incident, but its president told TMZ he never did. In February, Wallen was caught on video using the N-word as he and his friends walked back to his Nashville home on the night of Jan. 31. During the aftermath, Wallen's music was banned from several radio stations and declared ineligible for awards.
MusicDerrick

Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert lead CMT Music Awards noms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former tourmates Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are the leading nominees for the 2021 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos. CMT on Thursday announced the nominees for their June 9 fan-voted awards show, where Morris and Lambert both have two nominations in...
Nashville, ILEffingham Radio

Morgan Wallen, Kid Rock Unexpectedly Perform At Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar

Morgan Wallen popped up at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk — yes, that's what it's called — in downtown Nashville on Wednesday (May 19th) night. He got on stage and performed two songs, according to The Tennessean — “Whiskey Glasses” and “Wasted On You.” This was Morgan's first public appearance since uttering a racial slur back in February. Kid Rock was also in the house, taking the stage to perform “Picture.”
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Morgan Wallen Went Silent on NAACP Nashville After Planning to Meet

Morgan Wallen's starting to get back to performing after his n-word controversy, while seemingly snubbing an organization we're told he'd pledged to meet with ... the NAACP in Nashville. According to NAACP Nashville President Sheryl Guinn ... after her branch reached out to the country singer in February, she says...
TV & VideosPopculture

'SNL' Swipes at Morgan Wallen's Controversies During Season Finale

Saturday Night Live took some time to reflect on the past, wild year at the top of their season finale. The episode, which Anya Taylor-Joy hosted, featured a special appearance by Chris Rock in the opening segment to speak about all of the year's most memorable moments. At one point, the SNL cast even mentioned Morgan Wallen and his past scandals, months after the controversial country singer served as a musical guest on the program.
CelebritiesVulture

Morgan Wallen Made His Triumphant Return at … Kid Rock’s Bar

Morgan Wallen promised fans in April that they’d “be seeing me sooner than later,” in an update note after he was caught saying the N-word in a video published at the beginning of February. The country singer-songwriter kept his promise on May 19, emerging for his first public performance at that venerated Nashville establishment, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse. Because what else says “really worked on myself” like returning to a bar bearing the name of a performer who was displaying the Confederate flag into the 21st century? Per TMZ and social-media videos, Wallen played songs like “Wasted on You” and “Whiskey Glasses” to riotous applause from a packed, largely unmasked (if you didn’t already guess) crowd.