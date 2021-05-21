CMA board limits Morgan Wallen's award eligibility

Country star Morgan Wallen has been nominated for awards in several categories at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, but producers say he will not be welcome at the event “in any capacity” given his racist conduct. “Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values,” he will not be “performing, presenting” or “accepting” awards at the May 23 ceremony, producers said in a statement quoted by People magazine. The statement went on to call it “heartening and encouraging” that Wallen is “taking steps in his anti-racist journey.” The musician was forced to issue an apology after he was caught on video using a racial slur in February. His contract with his record label was subsequently suspended, and he was disqualified from the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, among other things.