The Diana Interview: A look at the pivotal moment in time

By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
Derrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The respected British broadcaster BBC is facing questions about its integrity following a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing oversight of the BBC after an investigation found that one of its journalists used “deceitful behavior” to secure the interview and the corporation obscured this misconduct for 25 years.

