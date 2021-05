After first being portrayed by Chris Redd back in April, Lil Nas X certainly didn't disappoint with his official May 22 debut on Saturday Night Live. The 22-year-old artist held nothing back with his performance of "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," going so hard that he accidentally split his pants. "NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV," Lil Nas X tweeted during the show. "i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo," he later added. If "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" was fire, his second performance of his new single, "Sun Goes Down," was ice, with its stripped-down vocals and more emotional tone.