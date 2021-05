From director Robert Connolly and adapted from the novel by Jane Harper, the crime drama The Dry follows Federal Agent Aaron Falk (Eric Bana, who is also a producer on the film) as he returns to his hometown after a more than 20-year absence to attend the funeral of a childhood friend. With that friend having allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life, investigating the crime leads Falk to wonder whether the mysterious death of another childhood friend decades earlier could be connected and he decides to stay until he finds answers.