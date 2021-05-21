newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The True Details About Queen Elizabeth And Richard Nixon's Relationship

By Aaron Homer
grunge.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain's Queen Elizabeth II has been on the United Kingdom's throne since February 6, 1952, according to The Metro. As such, she has reigned during the administrations of 14 U.S. presidents, starting with Harry S. Truman and going all the way through Joseph Biden. Further, she's met with 13 of them, and as of May 21, plans for Her Majesty to host the recently inaugurated 46th president at Buckingham Palace are beginning to fall into place, according to Town & Country Magazine.

www.grunge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Laura Bush
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Harry S. Truman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc America#British Royal Family#Uk#Town Country Magazine#Bbc America#Vp#The L A Times#The White House#Potus#The Nixon Library#Metro#Richard Nixon Meetings#Husband#Buckingham Palace#Friendship#Britain#Edinburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
Related
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Queen Elizabeth 'deeply upset' by Prince Harry's comments

Queen Elizabeth is "deeply upset" by Prince Harry's criticism of the royal family. The 95-year-old monarch - whose husband Prince Philip passed away in April - is said to be devastated by Harry's comments about his father Prince Charles' parenting, when he said in a recent interview "My father used to say to me when I was younger, "Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you'."
U.K.townandcountrymag.com

It's Business as Usual for Queen Elizabeth as She Visits a Ship in Portsmouth

The royal family has been making headlines around the world as the BBC published its report into Princess Diana’s Panorama interview and Prince Harry made further revelations about life as a royal in his Apple TV mental health series. But it was business as usual for the Queen today as she appeared in Portsmouth to tour HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of the ship’s maiden operational deployment.
CelebritiesPosted by
WOKV

The Diana Interview: A look at the pivotal moment in time

LONDON — (AP) — The respected British broadcaster BBC is facing questions about its integrity following a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing oversight of the BBC after an investigation found that one...
Celebritiesthehendersonnews.com

Queen Elizabeth only owns one TV

Queen Elizabeth only owns one television, according to her son Prince Charles. On his recent trip to Northern Ireland, the Prince of Wales was asked how many TVs his mother owned by a curious schoolboy, to which he replied: “One I think. And maybe one or two elsewhere as well, you never know.”
U.K.kentlive.news

What Prince Charles will be called when he becomes king

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, is the longest-serving heir apparent in British history - having been first in line for the throne for more than 69 years. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has served as monarch longer than any other King or Queen - since ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952.
AnimalsFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

One of Queen Elizabeth II's new dogs dies after just 5 months: report

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly upset after her five-month-old dog, Fergus, died. According to The Independent, one of the British monarch’s two new puppies died over the weekend after falling ill in February. Representatives for Buckingham Palace had no comment when reached by Fox News. The dachshund and Welsh corgi...
PetsGossip Cop

Heartbreaking News For Queen Elizabeth Comes Just Weeks After Prince Philip’s Death

More bad news for Queen Elizabeth today. Just weeks after losing Prince Philip, multiple reports say the queen has lost one of her beloved dogs. In a really sad story, Queen Elizabeth’s dorgi, a corgi mixed with a dachshund, Fergus died this week. The puppy was a gift she’d received when Prince Philip went into the hospital. This is to close losses in a short span of time, and Gossip Cop hopes she’s coping as best as she can. A royal insider told People, “it’s all very sad.” Queen Elizabeth named the puppy after her late uncle Fergus. His brother, Muck, is still alive and likely frolicking around the palace.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting baby

LONDON (Reuters) -Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, is expecting a baby, Buckingham Palace said. The baby, the first for Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her property developer husband, is due to be born this autumn.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Queen Elizabeth hates Oysters

Queen Elizabeth loathes oysters, according to a former royal servant. The late Charles Oliver worked for the royal family for 60 years and wrote a series of diaries, which were printed into a book titled ‘Dinner at Buckingham Palace’ after his death, in accordance with his wishes. And in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Despite Losing Her Husband, There's No Sign That Queen Elizabeth II Will Abdicate

Following the death of Prince Philip last month, many have wondered whether Queen Elizabeth II would step down as the U.K.'s head of state and retire to a more private life. Philip and Elizabeth married in 1947, and until his death in April, he had been with her throughout her entire 69-year reign. He was the person that broke the sad news that her father; Geroge VI, had died and she would be the queen at just 25.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Prince Charles Thanks Hospital Staffers Who Cared for Prince Philip Before His Death

Prince Charles is showing his appreciation for the health care workers who cared for his late father, Prince Philip, when he was hospitalized earlier this year. Yesterday, the Prince of Wales visited London's St. Bartholomew's Hospital, where the Duke of Edinburgh underwent heart surgery in March. Philip recovered from the procedure and returned to Windsor Castle on March 16, but died less than a month later, on April 9. Philip was 99 years old when he "passed away peacefully" at his and Queen Elizabeth II's home, Buckingham Palace announced shortly after his death.