Tesla CEO Reportedly Says He's Open to Building Plant in Russia

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
 6 days ago
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report Chief Executive Elon Musk reportedly said on Friday that the electric-vehicle company could potentially open a factory in Russia.

Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif., company at last check were off 0.4% at $584.40.

Musk made his comments via video link during an event for Russian students called "New Knowledge." He participated in the forum at the invitation of the Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

Musk covered topics ranging from his hiring practices to artificial intelligence and the future of human consciousness.

"I think we’re close to establishing a Tesla presence in Russia, and I think that would be great,” Musk said according to a Bloomberg report. “Over time, we will look to have factories in other parts of the world, potentially Russia at some point.”

Fewer than 5,300 used and 700 new electric vehicles were purchased in the country last year, Bloomberg said, citing industry researcher Autostat.

The Tesla website lists five supercharger locations that are “coming soon” in the country.

Musk’s remarks quickly elicited Russian governors’ invitations to build a factory in their regions.

The chief executive called for more dialogue between Washington and Moscow.

“There’s a lot of talent and energy [in] Russia,” Musk said, according to the Bloomberg report.

“Hopefully that energy continues into the future, and I would just like to strongly encourage people to strive to make the future better than the past and to be optimistic about the future.”

Musk joined the conference three months after inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him on the chat-room app Clubhouse.

Peskov told reporters he still hopes Putin and Musk will talk, but no preparations are currently underway.

Tesla rose Thursday after star fund manager Cathie Wood added more of the clean-energy-car maker to her Ark Investment portfolio.

Last month, Tesla posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings, due in part to surging deliveries in China.

Tesla notched its seventh consecutive quarterly profit and forecast late 2021 launches for planned gigafactories in the U.S. and Germany.

Related
Advocacywibqam.com

Anti-Kremlin group Open Russia says it will end activities in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The board of Open Russia, an organisation linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has decided to end its operations in Russia, it said on Thursday. The decision was taken to protect its supporters due to draft legislation targeting “undesirable” organisations, it said.
U.S. Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

Russia, U.S. leaders may deliberate over Open Skies deal

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States are likely to discuss the Treaty on Open Skies at their Geneva summit but since Russia is about to wrap up the denunciation procedures, the U.S. has little time left to review its earlier decisions on pulling out, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
Presidential ElectionMarconews.com

To face Russia and Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden needs a smart strategy

We can't turn Putin into a nice guy or the West’s relationship with Russia into a friendly one. But we could lower tensions and the risk of war. Four months into its term in office, the president needs a clearer sense of strategy before meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16 — because face-to-face meetings with the Russian leader are no guarantee of progress on any issue. The problem greatly predates the Trump administration. Just ask George W. Bush, who thought he had gained a positive window into Putin’s “soul” when hosting him in Texas in 2001; within a few years, Putin was cracking down on political opponents at home and invading the small nearby country of Georgia. Or ask Barack Obama, who met several times with Russian leaders as he sought to “reset” relations back in 2009-2010, only to watch the relationship fall apart spectacularly by 2014.
Politicsriverbender.com

Kremlin tempers expectations for Putin-Biden summit in June

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin sought Wednesday to temper expectations for next month's summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden but noted the meeting's importance amid soaring tensions between their countries. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned against anticipating a “reset” after the June 16 summit in...
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

Belarusian Hijacking Creates Both Opportunities and Problems for Moscow

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s decision to force down an airliner so as to be able to arrest journalist Roman Protasevich—the editor-in-chief of the influential anti-regime Telegram channel NEXTA (see EDM, September 23, 2020 and May 24, 2021)—sparked mixed reactions in Moscow. Those diverging opinions owe to the fact that Belarus’s highly provocative special operation, though almost universally condemned elsewhere, presents the Kremlin with both new opportunities as well as fresh problems. On the one hand, it leaves Minsk more internationally isolated than it has ever been—and thus further dependent on Russia. But on the other hand, Lukashenka’s action uncomfortably echoes certain things Russian President Vladimir Putin himself has done, which makes the Belarusian leader a more problematic ally for Moscow and an even more problematic candidate to lead Belarus into a closer union state with Russia (APN Severo Zapad, May 24). How the Kremlin resolves this contradiction remains to be seen, yet it may well involve an effort to extract Western approval (implicit or explicit) for a Russian move to replace Lukashenka. Such an outcome could give Moscow a double victory by involving the West in a Russian operation as well as by installing someone in Minsk who will prove less skillful than Lukashenka has heretofore been in playing off the two sides to keep himself in power and Belarus independent.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden, Putin to meet in person June 16 in Geneva

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet in Geneva next month, a source familiar with the arrangements said, maintaining that the meeting will serve as a tool to manage what will continue to be a deeply challenging relationship between the U.S. and Russia. The meeting is...
Businesscaspiannews.com

Tesla Electric Cars Could Be Produced in Russia and Kazakhstan

Musk, who joined the forum at the invitation of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, touched upon everything from Mars exploration to religion and the future of humanity. / Sergei Bobylev / TASS. Tesla is moving forward with its plans to expand its presence globally, eyeing the Caspian region’s largest countries, namely...
Politicswtaq.com

Kremlin says it will soon make announcement on possible Putin-Biden summit

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would soon make an announcement about a possible summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow and Washington needed to cooperate on cybersecurity in order to stop hackers who ill-wishers say work for the Russian state.
StocksCNBC

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he talked to 'North American bitcoin miners' about sustainability

The price of bitcoin jumped about 4% Monday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he was having active discussions regarding the sustainability of the digital coin. Bitcoin was trading around $38,074, according to Coindesk, when at about 3:42 p.m. ET, Musk posted on Twitter that American bitcoin miners had committed to publish current & planned renewable usage & to ask miners WW to do so.
Businessthecoinrepublic.com

Elon Musk Keen on Sustainable Bitcoin Mining

Analysts think that Musk’s significant influence on the crypto market is terrible for its decentralized nature. The Bitcoin Mining Council will now promote sustainable bitcoin mining. Soon after Musk’s tweet, BTC prices spiked by 4%. Elon Musk recently tweeted that he spoke to North American crypto miners. He said that...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Tesla Could Build A Factory In Russia, Analyst Slashes Price Target

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is thinking about building cars in Russia. According to Bloomberg, CEO Elon Musk told attendees at a conference in Moscow that the automaker is looking into constructing a production hub in the country. Meanwhile, one firm has slashed its price target for Tesla stock, warning that the...
TechnologyNewsweek

Russia Is Building an Army of Robot Weapons, and China's AI Tech Is Helping

Russia is developing an array of autonomous weapons platforms utilizing artificial intelligence as part of an ambitious push supported by high-tech cooperation with neighboring China. The extent to which Russia has prioritized AI in modernizing its military was featured in a report entitled "Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy in Russia," which...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Tesla Considering Opening a Factory in Russia – Report

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Tesla (TSLA) is considering setting up a manufacturing plant in Russia. Tesla makes electric cars and has four models on the market. The company currently has manufacturing sites in the U.S. and China but wants to open production sites in other parts of the world, and Russia is seriously under consideration.