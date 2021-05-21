newsbreak-logo
CMA board limiting Wallen prize eligibility following use of racial slur

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
© Getty Images

The Country Music Association (CMA) is limiting the prize eligibility for singer Morgan Wallen after he was caught on video using a racial slur during a night out earlier this year.

A CMA spokesperson told The Associated Press that Wallen’s eligibility for awards such as entertainer of the year and male vocalist of the year has been revoked by the Board of Directors.

He will still be eligible for awards that are not individually for him, such as album of the year, song of the year, single of the year, musical event and music video “so as to not limit the opportunity for other credited collaborators,” according to the AP.

Wallen apologized back in February after TMZ caught him saying "take care of this ... [N-word]” when saying goodbye to his friends after a night out in Nashville.

"I’m embarrassed and sorry," he said. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever."

Although Wallen was dropped from some streaming services and radio stations, his album sales surged after the story by TMZ was released.

Award shows like the Academy of Country Music Awards and the CMT Music Awards completely disqualified him.

Wallen has six nominations for the Billboard Music Awards, but he was not invited to attend or perform due to the backlash.

