Maryland State

Maryland men’s basketball to open season Nov. 9 against Quinnipiac in College Park

By Daniel Oyefusi, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago

The Maryland men’s basketball team will open the 2021-22 season against Quinnipiac on Nov. 9 at Xfinity Center, a source confirmed to The Baltimore Sun on Friday.

It marks the return of a more traditional start to the college basketball season after the 2020-21 campaign, which included a condensed schedule, began in late November as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA restricted teams to play a maximum of 27 regular-season games last season with caveats for participation in multi-team events.

Quinnipiac was 9-13 last season and finished eighth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The season opener will likely be the first Terps men’s basketball game with fans in attendance at Xfinity Center since the team captured a share of the Big Ten regular-season title on March 8, 2020. The team played the past season without fans but allowed family at Xfinity Center for Senior Day. Maryland also played games in the Big Ten and NCAA tournament with a limited number of fans in attendance.

The Terps will also play a 20-game conference schedule; it includes home games against Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin, and road trips to Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue. Maryland will also split a home and away series with Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State and Rutgers.

It’s been an active offseason for Maryland, which finished eighth in the conference and advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament. Coach Mark Turgeon in April signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025-2026 season and later added former Kansas teammate and Wake Forest coach Danny Manning to the coaching staff. The Terps also landed transfers in guards Fatts Russell (Rhode Island) and Ian Martinez (Utah), and center Qudus Wahab (Georgetown).

Maryland still has one open scholarship available for the upcoming season but guards Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala have declared their intention to test the NBA draft waters. In the case of Morsell, he has also entered the transfer portal. Turgeon said Thursday on 105.7 The Fan that Wiggins will likely be invited to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, where he would try to boost his stock into a first-round selection. Turgeon also said that Ayala is “realistic about his situation” and “knows the best thing for him is, eventually, probably to come back to Maryland.”

Jon Rothstein first reported the details of Maryland’s season opener.

