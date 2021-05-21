newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

76ers-Wizards playoff preview: Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook to continue rivalry in first round series

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers are the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time in 20 years. Their opponent in the first round is the Washington Wizards, who bested the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament to secure the East's eighth seed. The matchup is the first time that the two teams have faced off against each other in the postseason since 1986 when the Sixers bested the Wizards in five games in the first round.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Daniel Gafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Teams#Playoff Games#Sixers#76ers Wizards#The Eastern Conference#The Washington Wizards#The Indiana Pacers#Eastern Game#Tnt#Tbd#Espn Australia Nz#Espnausnz#Espn#Simmons Rivers#Rivalry#Guarding Westbrook#Real Wizards#Defensive Player#Double Teams#Rebounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAYardbarker

Joel Embiid wears huge ‘Big Energy’ chain

Joel Embiid stood out on Sunday for the outfit he was wearing on the bench. Embiid did not play in his Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Orlando Magic. His 76ers had already clinched the No. 1 spot in the East, so it was not necessary for him to play. But...
NBAspotonflorida.com

Curry, Embiid help 76ers top Magic, clinch top seed in East

Joel Embiid and the 76ers are happy to have earned home-court advantage for the playoffs - but they are a long way from their goal. Seth Curry scored 20 points, Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Philadelphia clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Can Tyrese Maxey be a top point guard in the NBA?

There’s no denying the Philadelphia 76ers already have one of the top playmakers in the NBA in Ben Simmons. However, according to Noah Levick of NBCSPhilly, Simmons wasn’t the player that the veteran point guard George Hill was referring to in the quote below. That’s right, Hill was referring to...
NBAMavs Moneyball

NBA Awards

With the season winding down, the time has come to vote on award winners and All-Nba players. As I am just a random guy on the internet, I do not have a vote on any of these awards. However, since I am a random guy on the internet who loves basketball, I have put a large amount of thought into who deserves these awards. With that said, these are my choices and my rationale for those choices. I will be following the ballot structure for the awards with a 1-3 for each award other than MVP and 1-5 for MVP.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Ben Simmons: Returning to action Tuesday

Simmons (back) isn't listed on the injury report Tuesday against the Pacers. The 24-year-old sat out Saturday's matchup with the Pistons due to back tightness, but his absence will be limited to one game. Simmons has averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.6 minutes over his last five contests.
NBAsportsmax.tv

Ben Simmons: I don't care who 76ers play in NBA playoffs

Ben Simmons said he does not care who the Philadelphia 76ers meet in the opening round of the NBA playoffs after clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers claimed the best record in the east for the first time since 2000-01 thanks to Friday's 122-97 rout of the lowly Orlando Magic.
NBAnumberfire.com

Ben Simmons (back) not listed on Sixers' Tuesday injury report

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons (back) is not listed on Tuesday's injury report against the Indiana Pacers. Simmons is on track to return after Philadelphia's star missed one game for back injury management reasons. In an uptempo opportunity against a Pacers team playing with a 106.9 pace, our models project Simmons to score 38.2 FanDuel points.
NBAjusticenewsflash.com

Real-time observation: The 76ers lead in the second half and fall to the Pacers

The 76ers had a chance to lock the No. 1 seed in Indiana on Tuesday night, which failed to materialize when the Pacers lost 103-94 to their opponents. • No matter how bad you think this version of the Pacers is, someone needs to step up and lead Joel Embiid in the absence. In the first half of the game, Ben Simmons was tall and shot at him. He should have taken on his own responsibility to deal with Philadelphia with the opening time (which should be a keyword), which made this game out of reach. .
NBAPosted by
FanSided

GRADES: Sixers lose to Pacers after dreadful second half

The Sixers, on a night where they had the opportunity to lock up the number one seed, fall on the road to Indiana as the absence of Joel Embiid was never more apparent than in this second half. Both teams came out playing well early as Philadelphia was led by...
NBANBC Sports

What you need to know with Sixers on verge of clinching No. 1 seed

With three straight road wins and eight overall under their belts, the 47-21 Sixers will play the 32-36 Pacers on Tuesday night in Indiana. Joel Embiid is questionable with a non-COVID illness. Matisse Thybulle (left hand soreness) and Furkan Korkmaz (right ankle sprain) are out. The Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy...
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable vs. Heat

Embiid (illness) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Heat. Embiid missed Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to an illness, prompting Mike Scott to start at center. If Embiid misses Thursday's game, he has just two more chances to take the floor during the regular season.
NBAPosted by
ESPN 99.1

The Ringer: 3 Sixers Earning NBA Season Honors

After a disappointing end to the 2019-2020 season, the Sixers are just two wins away from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference. With the success, there have been plenty of individual recognition, and three Sixers were named as top candidates for the NBA’s regular-season awards and teams. Over...
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Expects to play Friday

Embiid (illness) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Magic. Embiid played through the non-COVID illness Thursday against Miami, but he looked like a shell of himself, finishing with just six points and two rebounds in 25 minutes of action. While it was a disappointing performance, the fact that he's listed as "probable" Friday is a positive indication that he's moving in the right direction.