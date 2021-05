The following are some of the Memorial Day events planned in The News-Herald's coverage area. All events are May 31 unless otherwise noted. • Bainbridge Township will honor fallen veterans with a parade and service on May 30. The parade will begin at the Bainbridge Commons at 17800 Chillicothe Rd. 11:30 a.m. and proceed to Restland Cemetery via Bainbridge Road for the service. This year's speaker will be Tony Dockus, an Army Airborne Ranger veteran. Parade participants will meet at the Commons at 11:15.