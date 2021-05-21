Socialism Persists, But It Ain’t What It Used To Be

(A. Welderson) I used to say, to anyone foolish enough to listen to my rants, that socialism was and is a product which was rushed to market without adequate field testing. And what testing was done has been resolutely ignored. Upon reflection, it has become clear to me that, while true, this metaphor oversimplifies matters. Because it implies that socialists haven’t learned any lessons during the long, bloody history of their bad idea. This is not the case. From a product development perspective, the goal should be to continually improve the product, so more people will desire it. The socialists believe as an article of faith that their product is already perfect. As a result, they’ve taken all of the wrong lessons to heart.