The trading card market is hot right now, if not a bit overheated—last week, a collector pulled out a gun on other collectors in a dispute over trading cards at a Target, prompting the company to pull cards from their shelves. While that’s an extreme example of the intense demand for trading cards during the pandemic, the soaring prices suggests that you might want to take a second look at your own collection and see if you have any hidden gems worth preserving or selling.