Computational Screening of Two-Dimensional Materials for Electro-Catalysis. Recent advances in computational models of solvent and electrolyte environments have opened the possibility of characterizing heterogeneous catalysis and electrochemistry in a first-principles-based framework, where the multiscale nature of the developed approaches provides a significant reduction of the computational burden while retaining a good accuracy. Here, the core methodological aspects and the most recent features of these recently developed approaches, as implemented in the ENVIRON library (www.quantum-environ.org), will be reviewed. Applications to the screenings of two-dimensional materials as electrocatalysts for the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) and for the oxygen evolution and reduction reactions (OER and ORR) will be presented. The proposed screening workflows allowed us to identify promising materials with low thermodynamic overpotentials and significant stability under electrochemical conditions.