The Kewanee Softball team bounced back in a big way on Saturday, walloping Orion 13-0. The game was never in doubt from the early outburst of hitting from Kewanee. Kewanee scored 5 runs in the 1st inning, 4 runs in each the 2nd and 3rd innings to account for all of the scoring in Saturday’s game. Lainey Kelly lit up the game with 7 RBI’s overall on 3 for 3 at bats. Box score below courtesy of Rob Weston and Jon DeBord…