We look forward to seeing all students return to school for the 2021-2022 school year. As communicated by PWCS, a survey will go out on May 24 for families to note if they are selecting in-person or virtual for next year. Keep in mind, the virtual option next year will more closely resemble the in-person experience. To help families make an informed decision, we want to make sure that everyone is aware of the expectations if virtual learning is selected. This is just a snapshot but will hopefully assist you with your decision. Guidelines from the state of Virginia and CDC will determine mitigation details closer to the start of school. We understand that each family might be facing their own unique challenges or circumstances and we want to be sure we are supporting everyone. Please reach out to your supervising administrator in these cases so that we can work with you on an individual basis. I am looking forward to seeing our school full of students again.