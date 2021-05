Sen. Wyden has called on the Biden admin to categorically bar the surveillance of journalists in order to root out their sources. The Trump administration's Department of Justice (DOJ) secretly obtained the phone and email records of a CNN journalist last year, the news network reported last night after receiving a notification from the DOJ. This disclosure follows similar news in just the past three weeks of a subpoena served against a trio of Washington Post reporters who had produced a story documenting Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and a subpoena served under gag order for the identity of an anonymous online critic of Trump ally Representative Devin Nunes.