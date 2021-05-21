The Real Meaning Behind Olivia Rodrigo's 'Favorite Crime'

Olivia Rodrigo has just released her very first album SOUR. We listened to it for you and we share with you the five tracks to remember. After several weeks of waiting, it is finally here! Olivia Rodrigo has just unveiled her debut album SOUR, composed of eleven titles. We had already been able to discover three pieces “Driver’s License”, “Already seen” and more recently “Good 4 u”. And if you love these songs, then you’re definitely going to be a fan of the rest. Five titles particularly caught our attention and we invite you to discover them without further delay. We start strong with the first song on the album, “Brutal”. A very rock song which once again proves the versatility of Olivia Rodrigo. We slow down the pace a little with a ballad, “1 step forward, 3 steps back”. Besides, for this song Olivia rodrigo took up the piano curve of the verses of “New Year’s Day” de Taylor Swift.