Which of The Waltons cast was crushing on their onscreen brother, Richard Thomas?. It’s not uncommon for child actors to form close bonds with their co-stars. Especially for actors who basically grow up while filming the show – which was certainly the case for many of The Waltons kids. And after spending so much time together, it’s also natural for some of the actors to develop crushes on their fellow castmates. And Judy Norton, who played Mary Ellen on the show was no exception. During a video for her series, Behind The Scenes With Judy Norton, Norton revealed that she had a big crush on her co-star Richard Thomas, who played John-Boy on The Waltons.