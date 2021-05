Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna donated 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the second wave of Covid-19 in India.Khanna, who is also an author and newspaper columnist, tweeted: “Wonderful news - Dr Drashnika Patel & D. Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as Akshay Kumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit.”The couple are also donating to the Annada foundation to...