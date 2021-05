Since just before the new year, Ramanan Laxminarayan, an epidemiologist and economist at Princeton, has been camped out with his family in an apartment in New Delhi. Laxminarayan is the founder and director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics, and Policy, and is an expert in antibiotic resistance. During the pandemic, he’s been studying coronavirus transmission in India. He works from home, spending nearly all his time indoors until five-thirty each day, when he takes his dog out for a stroll. Together, they explore Vasant Vihar, an embassy-filled neighborhood in the southwest of the city.