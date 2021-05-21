newsbreak-logo
Malheur County, OR

County Court declares local disaster for drought conditions

By Larry Meyer Argus Observer
Argus Observer Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Malheur County Court declared a local disaster Wednesday to put in motion steps to deal with the ongoing drought conditions around the county. In the opening statement, the resolution states that the “Malheur County Court finds that the Malheur County agricultural and livestock industries and related economy are suffering widespread and severe economic damage, potential injuries and loss of property resulting from severe drought conditions.

