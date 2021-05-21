County Court declares local disaster for drought conditions

Newton County Judge, Kenneth Weeks has issued a Declaration of Disaster and Voluntary Evacuation due to torrential rainfall that is expected by the National Weather Service and the Texas State Operations Center. Judge Weeks was notified by the NWS regarding the forecasted rainfall and the emergency release of water from the Toledo Bend Dam by representatives of the Sabine River Authority. The flooding is expected to potentially cause flooding that could cause severe bodily injury or loss of human life in the low-lying areas of the Sabine River corridor in Newton County, Texas. The voluntary evacuation is in effect as of Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 6 p.m. until further notice. Stay safe Newton County residents.