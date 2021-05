Reported incidents of antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred are spiking in Britain because of the Israel-Gaza conflict, monitors have said.The Community Security Trust (CST) reported a 500 per cent increase in antisemitic incidents since clashes at the al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem.In the same period, Islamophobia monitoring group Tell Mama recorded a 430 per cent rise in reports of anti-Muslim hatred.Extremists, including neo-Nazis, have been trying to capitalise on the conflict while spreading hateful posts and conspiracy theories about both Israelis and Palestinians online.The CST recorded 116 recorded antisemitic incidents in the 11-day period from 8 May, compared to 19 in...