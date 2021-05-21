newsbreak-logo
Maricopa County, AZ

Home prices just smashed another record

By Anna Bahney, CNN Business
AZFamily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Home prices in the US continued to climb in April, reaching new highs and rising at the fastest pace on record. The median sale price was a record $341,600 in April, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. It was the highest median price since NAR began tracking this data in 1999. The median price, which includes existing single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, was up a record 19% from a year ago.

Related
Real Estatenny360.com

Existing-home sales fall for 3rd month in a row

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes dropped unexpectedly in April for a third straight month as an inventory crunch pushed up prices by the most on record and restrained purchases. Contract closings decreased 2.7% from the prior month to an annualized 5.85 million, the slowest pace since June, according to...
Real Estatedsnews.com

Why Homeowners Aren’t Selling in This ‘Super Sellers’ Market

First American on Friday released its proprietary Potential Home Sales Model covering April, which showed potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.31 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% increase for the month. It represents an 81% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. Compared...
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Existing Home Sales Post Third Monthly Loss in April

Existing home sales posted their third monthly loss in April, falling 2.7 percent compared to sales in March. The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) said seasonally adjusted sales of single-family homes, townhouses, condominiums, and cooperative apartments were at a rate of 5.85 million units compared to 6.01 million the prior month. The annual rate has declined from 6.66 million in January, the last time sales were up. April's rate was 33.9 percent higher than the 4.37 million pace in April 2020, but that was amid COVID-19 related business closures.
Real EstateTribTown.com

April US home sales fell as low inventory pushed up prices

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the third straight month in April as the number of properties for sale hit a record low, driving prices to new highs. Existing home sales fell 2.7% last month from March to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.85 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 33.9% from April last year, when the pandemic caused sales to slow sharply.
Real Estatemorningstar.com

Home Prices Push to Record High, Slowing Pace of Purchases — 2nd Update

America's home-buying frenzy is cooling off for the first time since it heated up last year, as limited inventory and record high prices are excluding potential buyers. Existing-home sales fell 2.7% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. April marked the third straight monthly decline, the longest downward stretch since last spring, when Covid-19-related lockdowns eased and have boomed in the past year.
Real Estatesouthfloridaagentmagazine.com

NAR: Existing-home sales slide 2.7% in April on short supply

Existing-home sales slid for the third month in a row in April, declining 2.7% from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million, according to the National Association of Realtors. Year over year, sales were up 33.9% from the 4.37 million annual rate registered in April 2020. “Housing...
Real EstatePosted by
NBC News

It's a red-hot real estate market — so why are home sales plunging?

The number of existing home sales plunged in April, surprising economists who had expected last month’s drop to moderate. Real estate experts say this is an indication that shortages of everything from lumber to kitchen appliances are reverberating throughout an already red-hot market — good news for sellers, but a situation that threatens to price out a growing number of buyers, despite mortgage rates that remain near historic lows.
Real EstateBuilder

Existing Home Sales Continue Month-to-Month Decline in April, NAR Reports

Total existing home sales—including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums, and co-ops—entered a third consecutive month of declines in April, according to the National Association of Realtors. Month-to-month sales fell 2.7% to 5.85 million, and all but one of the four major U.S. regions saw sales fall over the same period. On a year-over-year basis, sales have risen 33.9% from April 2020.
Real Estateazbigmedia.com

Report: Half of homes are now selling above list price

A record high of 50% of homes sold for above their list price during the four weeks ending May 16, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This marks an increase of 23 percentage points from the same period a year earlier. Below are...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Existing home sales data: A bad sign for housing market?

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales for April’s housing market came in at 5,8500,000. This was a miss from estimates and the third straight month of declines in sales. I have been saying we should expect home sales to moderate since the end of summer 2020,...
BusinessRiverside Press Enterprise

30-year mortgage rates may climb to 3.5% by year end

The party is over for the lowest mortgage rates in U.S. history. After landing at an all-time low 2.65% the first week of January, the Freddie Mac 30-year fixed climbed to 3% this week. That is an enormous, 35 basis points pop. Raymond Sfeir, research director at Chapman University’s Anderson...
Real EstateFXStreet.com

US: Home prices surge like they did in the bubble years – Wells Fargo

Existing home sales pulled back modestly in April (-2.7%) showed data released on Friday. Analysts at Wells Fargo warn prices rose even further. They point out homes continue to sell very quickly. Key Quotes:. “Existing home sales fell 2.7% in April to a still historically strong 5.85-million unit pace.”. “We...
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Existing-home sales unexpectedly fall as tight inventory limits purchases

Existing-home sales unexpectedly fell for a third straight month in April as limited supply was unable to satisfy strong demand. The number of contracts closed fell 2.7% month over month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million from 6.01 million in March, according to the National Association of Realtors. Analysts surveyed by Refintiv had expected the number of contracts closed to tick up to 6.09 million.
Real EstateQuad-Cities Times

The Property Line: Housing Shortage Hangs On; Price Crash Unlikely

If for-sale signs in front yards were creatures, they would have the life span of fruit flies. Among homes sold in March 2021, 83% had been on the market for less than a month. Homes sell fast because there aren't enough to accommodate every household that wants to own one. The shortfall was 3.8 million units at the end of 2020, according to an April 2021 blog post by Sam Khater, chief economist for Freddie Mac.
Real Estatewolfstreet.com

Buyers’ Strike? Amid Crazy Spiking Prices, Home Sales Sag for 3rd Month, Pent-Up Sellers Get Ready, New Listings & Inventories Rise

This may be the most distorted and perverse housing market ever. This is a world of unprecedented Fed intervention, government stimulus, inflation that has turned red-hot this year amid a weird phenomenon of companies complaining about a labor shortage, while nearly 10 million people are deemed “unemployed” and 16 million people are claiming some sort of unemployment insurance. As 2.1 million mortgages are still in forbearance programs, investors have flooded the housing market, including individual buyers grabbing a second home in crazy bidding wars.