Super Hooligan National Championship Returns
Super Hooligan National Championship Returns. The SHNC (Super Hooligan National Championship) has announced a new four-race championship set to begin in July. The SHNC continues to revolutionize and reinvent the idea of closed-circuit heavy street bike racing with the introduction of the 2021 Super Hooligan National Championship QuaTTro! The SHNC has become the apex for contemporary motorcycle racing, influencing varied forms of “Hooligan” racing across all genre’s, creating stars, attracting legends, and resurrecting careers all along the way. For 2021 we have put together a four-race, format-defying series that will ultimately determine who the best and most well-rounded heavy street bike racer in the nation is.www.cyclenews.com