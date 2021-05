You might have noticed how every now and then, now matter what the subject is, people like to give you their own personal tips and advice. But the funny (or scary) thing is that they aren’t always right. Chances are that they have no idea what they’re talking about. This notion is equally applicable to photography. Beginner photographers are most familiar with other photographers giving them all sorts of tips and advice, but again not all of it ends up being beneficial. In today’s video, photographer James Popsys talks about the worst photography advice he’s come across: