There is simply no place like home. Well, that's certainly the case for Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) after El Diablo well and truly banished the demons of the Spanish Grand Prix by retaking control of the MotoGP™ World Championship in Le Mans. His third-place finish might not seem like one of the stand-out performances of the Frenchman's young premier class career on the face of it, but those 16 points sent out a clear message to his rivals: the new and improved Quartararo of 2020 is a serious player in the title chase.