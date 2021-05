Clinton County Spark Club will offer a Babysitting Training Course for youth in grades 6-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 at the Clinton County Purdue Extension office at 1111 S. Jackson St. in Frankfort. Each participant will be able to become CPR certified. There will be discussions on First Aid Training, Child Care and Growing Your Business. You don’t have to be in 4-H to attend. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today by calling the extension office at 659-6380 ext. 1816 or email bperlee@purdue.edu. Please RSVP by May 14.