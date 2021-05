FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A new USA Health facility planned for Baldwin County is in limbo after a law judge said the area doesn't need it. The Mapp Family Campus, which would specialize in pediatrics, neurosurgery and joint replacement would be build at the intersection of Hwy. 104 and 181 in Fairhope. It'd also be used for training and general wellness, among other things.