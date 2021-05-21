newsbreak-logo
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Don’t Have a ‘Traditional’ Relationship: ‘It’s the Way It’s Always Been’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
 6 days ago

Their own way. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may not be in a typical relationship but that is what works for their family, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“I wouldn’t say that Kylie and Travis have an open relationship, they just don’t put a label on it. They’ve been like this for years,” a source told Us. “Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There’s no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. John Photography/Shutterstock

For Jenner, 23, and Scott, 30, their new normal doesn’t take away from the connection they have with one another.

“They don’t call each other asking where they are, Kylie and Travis are both allowed to do whatever they want, but they have a huge amount of love for each other. It’s not a traditional relationship, but it works for them and has worked for years,” the insider added.

The beauty mogul and the rapper started dating in April 2017. Us confirmed in September of that year that Jenner was expecting their first child, which the couple managed to keep private until Stormi, now 3, was born in February 2018.

The duo broke up in October 2019 after a two-year romance, but they continued to be in each other’s lives.

“Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” a source explained to Us following their breakup. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

Travis Scott, Stormi and Kylie Jenner. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

A second source told Us at the time that the couple “have had breaks throughout their relationship,” but that they were still “very much in love.”

Jenner and Scott continued to spark romance rumors after their initial split.

“Kylie is at a place in her life where she’s having fun and is not worried about what her future romantic relationship with Travis looks like,” a source told Us in July 2020. “They love spending time together and parenting Stormi.”

The insider noted that the twosome might “end up back together one day,” but “they’re not putting pressure on the situation.”

For now, the primary concern for the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and the record producer is their daughter.

“Kylie and Travis are coparenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy,” an insider shared with Us in October 2020. “Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child.”

Travis and Stormi. Courtesy of Travis Scott/Instagram

Scott recently celebrated Jenner on Mother’s Day with a sweet tribute full of memories of the family.

“Of all the special things in life. The big ones and small. A mamas love and rage and tenderness. Is the most special of them all,” Scott captioned the post via Instagram earlier this month.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

