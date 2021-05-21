newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trouble Relationship

Kelley Flanagan Gives More Insight Into ‘Non-Negotiables’ in Peter Weber Split: ‘It Ended Really Badly’

By Sarah Hearon
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago

Kelley Flanagan is giving more insight into her split from Peter Weber, including how their differences proved to be too much to get over.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's Relationship Timeline

“All power to Peter and all that stuff, but they’re going to represent a guy on the show that everyone wants and everyone [thinks is] amazing,” the 29-year-old lawyer said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast on Friday, May 21. “You come off and you’re like, ‘Oh, some of your hobbies don’t align with mine.’ It’s not a bad thing, [but] he loves Pokémon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying. There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that’s what I liked and I was like, ‘Alright, Kelley, let’s be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18w3O9_0a7Gdvzf00
Shutterstock (2)

Weber, 29, announced his split from Flanagan, who he eliminated ahead of the hometown dates on season 24 of The Bachelor, on New Year’s Eve after eight months of dating.

“I asked him not to do it on New Year’s and I was like, ‘Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?’ I think there was something he wanted to do [to end] 2020,” she said. “We talked to ABC, you have to do all that stuff, and ABC was like, ‘Guys, try to drown it out with the premiere. Do it the day before, drown it out people will be excited about other things.’ … He had to do it in 2020.”

Flanagan previously told Kaitlyn Bristowe in March that there were “a lot of non-negotiables” in their relationship, revealing on the “Off the Vine” podcast that they briefly got back together before calling it quits for good in February.

“I came [to New York City] for Valentine’s Day, we had a great Valentine’s Day together,” she told Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano on Friday. “And then, again, there were just like little things. … It ended really badly. I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends. … I went off and essentially said, like, ’Get the hell out of my life.’ It ended really badly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rp5CY_0a7Gdvzf00
Courtesy of Peter Weber/Instagram

While Weber previously told Us Weekly on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast that he would welcome seeing Flanagan after she moves to New York City, Flanagan said on Friday that she would “just run” if she saw him.

Messiest Bachelor Nation Breakups

“He messaged me the other day and I’m just not responsive,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that you hear, this world is very small. I even get stopped by girls in Nashville and they’re like, ‘My friend hooked up with Peter last week!’ … I’ve had that [happen] a couple of times.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Bachelor#Nashville#Contestants#Dating#Things#Video Games#February#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Trouble Relationship
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Bachelor' Winner Ends Decade-Long Marriage

Shayne Lamas, who was the final rose recipient on Season 12 of The Bachelor, announced that she is splitting from her husband, Nik Richie. According to Page Six, Lamas and Richie, who is the founder of the controversial gossip site The Dirty, are set to divorce after 11 years of marriage. They initially wed in Las Vegas in 2010, hours after meeting one another. The pair share a daughter and a son together.
RelationshipsPopculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Winner Engaged

The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe is engaged. On Tuesday, she announced that her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, who appeared on a separate season of The Bachelorette, proposed on Monday afternoon. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Dancing With the Stars champion shared all of the exciting details about the pair's engagement.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Wait, OMG, Katie Thurston Decided to End Her Bachelorette Season Early

Hi, so remember yesterday when news broke that Katie Thurston had wrapped filming on her season of The Bachelorette? Yeah, well, apparently the show finished filming earlier than expected—which was entirely Katie’s decision. A source told Us Weekly, “Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were...
Violent CrimesThe Hollywood Gossip

Katie Thurston Finishes The Bachelorette: Is She Engaged!?

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has returned to Instagram and made one thing abundantly clear:. She really hates this whole coronavirus business and she wants to see it wiped away forever. Following the filming of her Bachelorette season, however, Katie is now causing folks to ask and wonder:. Has she...
CelebritiesKTVB

Peter Weber Says Kelley Flanagan's New Interview Was 'Calculated'

Peter Weber isn't a fan of his ex's recent interview. Nearly six months after his split from Kelley Flanagan, the 29-year-old former Bachelor called her out for publicly discussing details of their relationship and eventual breakup. Peter's response came on his and Dustin Kendrick's Bachelors in the City podcast, less...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Every Bachelor Nation Engagement of 2021

If 2020 was the year of Bachelor breakups, 2021 seems to be the year of Bachelor engagements! Kaitlyn Bristowe, Haley Ferguson, Sydney Hightower and more alums have accepted new bling this year. Bristowe, for her part, previously got engaged to Shawn Booth during her season of The Bachelorette, which aired...
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe Are Taking ‘Baby Steps’ With Wedding Planning After ‘Perfect’ Proposal

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are still on cloud nine after getting engaged, but the Bachelor Nation couple are gearing up to start planning their perfect day. “From what I’ve heard from friends and family is [there have still been issues] getting the right venue at the right time because so many weddings have been delayed from COVID,” Tartick, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his “Trading Secrets” podcast, adding that the pair are taking “baby steps” when it comes to planning. “Let’s take one step at a time and the first step is going to be getting our wedding planner. After the wedding planner, we’ll have to lock in a venue and a location, and then a time. But we just have to wait to see, you know, what the wedding planner suggests and we’re going through that process now.”