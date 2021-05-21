newsbreak-logo
Nvidia plans first stock split in nearly 14 years, after 1,600%-plus in gains

By Jeremy C. Owens
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Nvidia Corp. announces plans for the biggest stock split in its history Friday, proposing to give investors three additional shares for every one they currently own.

