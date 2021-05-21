Nvidia plans first stock split in nearly 14 years, after 1,600%-plus in gains

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.36% to 34,445.97 while the NASDAQ rose 0.14% to 13,757.62. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.27% to 4,207.27. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,191,140 cases with around 591,950 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 27,369,090 cases and 315,230 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,274,690 COVID-19 cases with 454,420 deaths. In total, there were at least 168,450,710 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,499,710 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.