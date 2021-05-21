Mythic Quest - Yum Yum - Review: Work-Life Balance
Poppy and Ian’s working relationship takes a turn for the worse in this week’s episode of Mythic Quest. Read on for my review of “Yum Yum”:. After weeks of fighting, Poppy and Ian are finally getting along and compromising on Titan’s Rift - by staying completely separate and doing their own thing. However, David sees shades of his own divorce in their now-amicable relationship, and he and Brad agree that something bad is on the horizon. Separate offices, different project names - sounds more like a break-up than a healthy work environment.www.spoilertv.com