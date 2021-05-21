Home prices just smashed another record
(CNN) -- Home prices in the US continued to climb in April, reaching new highs and rising at the fastest pace on record. The median sale price was a record $341,600 in April, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. It was the highest median price since NAR began tracking this data in 1999. The median price, which includes existing single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, was up a record 19% from a year ago.www.westernmassnews.com