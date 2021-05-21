Home prices just smashed another record

If for-sale signs in front yards were creatures, they would have the life span of fruit flies. Among homes sold in March 2021, 83% had been on the market for less than a month. Homes sell fast because there aren't enough to accommodate every household that wants to own one. The shortfall was 3.8 million units at the end of 2020, according to an April 2021 blog post by Sam Khater, chief economist for Freddie Mac.