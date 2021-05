Ivy Tech Community College celebrated graduation this past weekend with hundreds of students driving through the campus and walking across the stage to snap a picture of their life-changing achievements. It was an exciting time for the students, families and community as our students head into the next phase of their lives after obtaining their associate degrees and certifications. Many of our students are transferring to four-year colleges and universities and many others are entering the workforce. We wish them well and welcome them back as alumni and supporters of our community college.