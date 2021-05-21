KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/21/21

Application for the sheriff position is available now on Jefferson County website The current Jefferson County Sheriff, Jim Adkins, will retire June 30, and the Jefferson County Commissioners have begun the process to find an appointee to fill out his term. Jefferson County voters elect their sheriff. The next election for sheriff occurs in November of 2022. By law, Jefferson County Commissioners appoint the interim sheriff. The application period closes Thursday, May 20, at 11:59:59 p.m. Commissioners will interview candidates on June 2. To qualify, candidates must be at least 21 years old and have at least four years full-time law enforcement experience or two years full-time law enforcement experience and two years of post-high school education. Candidates may not have been convicted of a felony and must be certified by the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. The job pays between $98,000 and $105,000 annually. Applications may be filed online at jeffco.net/hr. {loadposition sub-article-01}