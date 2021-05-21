newsbreak-logo
Warm Springs, OR

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/21/21

By sue.matters
kwso.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warm Springs Community COVID-19 Update today report no (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 22 tests conducted on Thursday (05/20/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 4 active cases of COVID-19 and 2 close contacts being monitored. TESTING. If you would like to be...

kwso.org
