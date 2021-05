Dr. Desmar Walkes, Bastrop County’s local health authority and a key leader of the county’s pandemic response, will be moving on to a new position as Austin’s next medical director and health authority starting May 31, the City of Austin announced on Friday in a press release. Last week, Dr. Walkes brought a letter of resignation as Bastrop County Health Authority, with her last day being May 26, Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape said during Monday’s commissioners’ court meeting. Pape said he would talk to the court in the near future about finding a new health authority. “In my short time on ...