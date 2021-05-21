Does laughing make you healthier?

Do us a quick favour, please: stand up, bend at the hips and try and touch your toes while keeping your legs as straight as you can. Can you do it?. If you can, that presumably means you've been doing your stretching exercises. Touching your toes displays lots of flexibility in your glutes, back, calves and hamstrings. It's a great yardstick to measure your mobility by. Yes, you can pick something off the floor, but if you're using one the best treadmill or best exercise bike in the gym or at home, your lower body has a greater range of motion, which means you're less likely to injure yourself.