Metallica Post Cryptic ‘Black Album 2021′ Teaser on Social Media

By Lauryn Schaffner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Metallica are teasing something along the lines of "Black Album 2021" on social media. All of you sleuths out there — it's time to get to work. The cryptic message was written in the caption of an Instagram post, which was a clip of them playing "Wherever I May Roam" during a San Diego concert in 1992. "And the road becomes my bride..." the caption reads, which is topped off with two hashtags of the phrases "flashback Friday" and "Black Album 2021?"

98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

