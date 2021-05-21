Metallica Post Cryptic ‘Black Album 2021′ Teaser on Social Media

Following the release of “So What” and a tour announcement to mark an era of Euphoria, Louis The Child drops in with a music video. Between Louis The Child‘s dreamy production and A R I Z O N A‘s vibrant sound, it only seems natural for the two to link up in the studio and appear with the uplifting tune “So What.” Louis The Child released the song as the first single from their forthcoming Euphoria project and simultaneously announced a 2021 tour across the US along with some festivals as well. Now, hot off the heels of the song’s release and tour announcement, Louis The Child is amping up anticipation for the project by releasing a music video for the tune!