CHICAGO, IL- Two Chicago police officers were shot early Sunday morning on the city’s West Side. According to police, the shooting occurred just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning in Lawndale. Both officers have been transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital according to CPD Deputy Director of News Affairs & Communications Tom Ahern. One officer was shot in the shoulder area and is listed in critical but stable condition. The other officer is in stable condition after being shot in the hand.