Dodger Stadium vaccination site closes, and so does an era
The large COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium gave its last shots on Thursday, ending a unique era at the ballpark. The approximately 56,000-seat stadium was empty for most of last year in the wake of the pandemic. But it's parking lots were busy, serving as the site of the city's first major COVID-19 testing site and later one of the nation's largest drive-up vaccination centers, which attracted anti-vax protests.www.theeastsiderla.com