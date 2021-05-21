newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Dodger Stadium vaccination site closes, and so does an era

By Jesus Sanchez
theeastsiderla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe large COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium gave its last shots on Thursday, ending a unique era at the ballpark. The approximately 56,000-seat stadium was empty for most of last year in the wake of the pandemic. But it's parking lots were busy, serving as the site of the city's first major COVID-19 testing site and later one of the nation's largest drive-up vaccination centers, which attracted anti-vax protests.

www.theeastsiderla.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Stadium#Vaccination#Parking Lots#Rental Cars#Eastsider#Daily Digest#Home#Anti Vax Protests#Stranger Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Sports
Related
California StateWhittier Daily News

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...
Redlands, CARedlands Daily Facts

Redlands kids, solve this riddle for a chance to win Angels tickets

Redlands children, answer this riddle and you could be the next winner of five or six tickets to attend a Los Angeles Angels home game in June:. Someone’s determined to see their survival. He loves historical styles of fixtures and tiles,. Mantels and floors, windows and doors,. Old houses in...
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
Los Angeles, CAallwork.space

Los Angeles’ Office Market Will See Slow Recovery

A report from Marcus & Millichap has found that office vacancy in Los Angeles will grow 160 basis points this year to 18.5%, indicating a slow recovery for the market. Despite the increase in vacancy and falling rents, Los Angeles’ vaccination efforts have been very successful and restrictions could be lifted across the city very soon. This means that the office sector can finally start down its path of rebounding.
Los Angeles County, CAwelikela.com

23 Fun Things to do This Week in L.A. [5-17-2021 to 5-21-2021]

As Los Angeles finds its way out of the pandemic and restrictions gradually ease, we’re continuing our bi-weekly round-ups of fun to-dos, mixing in the occasional online/virtual event with an ever-growing list of in-person experiences. This week, from May 17 to May 21, features a foodie fundraiser for the AAPI...