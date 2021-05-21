Bloomington police seek woman wanted in shooting

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington Police Department (BPD) employee was the only city worker to report a positive result of a COVID-19 viral test over the past week. The employee was not in close contact with a previous COVID-19 case at the City. (Close contact is defined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as someone who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset or, for asymptomatic clients, two days prior to positive specimen collection–until the time the patient is isolated.)