Bloomington police seek woman wanted in shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a Bloomington woman wanted for shooting and injuring a man Friday morning. Samantha Glenn, 27, was identified by investigators after the shooting of a man about 10:55 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West 12th Street. That’s in a residential neighborhood a few blocks south-southwest of the intersection of West 17th Street and North Madison Street on the city’s north side.www.wishtv.com