newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Gov. Abbott promises Texas Legislature will be involved in distribution of federal relief funds

By Reena Diamante
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Passing a state budget is the one thing Texas lawmakers are constitutionally required to do each session, and a compromise has been announced this week. A select group of lawmakers that has been hashing out the final details reached a consensus. “This budget maintains our commitment to...

spectrumlocalnews.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Eddie Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Federal Stimulus#Federal Funds#Federal Budget#Senate Funds#State Budget#State Lawmakers#Senate Budget#Texans#Capital Tonight#House#The University Of Texas#Texas Lawmakers#Federal Relief Dollars#Gov Abbott#Federal Dollars#Unspent Federal Aid#Supplant State Funds#Districts#Financing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott...
Texas StateTexas Monthly

Why Eight Texas Republicans Broke From Their Party Over Mask Mandates

Texas lawmakers began this year’s legislative session with some agitation over new rules that required that they wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. In January, Republican representative Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg tossed his face covering on the House podium in disgust, denouncing the rules as an unnecessary infringement on what he and other mask opponents regard as their freedom to take whatever health risks they choose (and to impose risks on others). As the session proceeded, some lawmakers would quietly slide down their masks and wear them over their chins during dull moments. Those included Democratic representative Joe Deshotel, who on the third day of the session tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, on May 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering, Austin representative Donna Howard ripped off her black surgical mask and waved it in the air gleefully, as if she were at a bra-burning. Representative J. M. Lozano, a Republican and restaurant owner from Kingsville, threw his straight up in the air as if it were a graduation cap.
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is thriving and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott wrote in a letter to...
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly federal jobless aid

The $300-per-week federal unemployment assistance Congress approved earlier this year will stop flowing to jobless Texans next month after Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday the state is opting out of the benefit. After pressure from business groups, Abbott is withdrawing from the program that allowed Texans to receive a weekly...
Texas StatePosted by
B106

Texas Plans to Opt Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Funds in June

It's been a long, long road to recovery, but Texas has been opening up and people have been itching to get back to work and live their lives again. Today, Governor Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor that the Lone Star State will be opting out of any further federal unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 26, 2021.
Texas Statecbs7.com

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

City of Austin seeking public input in selection of next police chief

AUSTIN, Texas — The search is on to locate a replacement for Brian Manely, the former Austin police chief who retired in March. While Joseph Chacon continues to serve as interim chief, the search continues, and city officials are asking the public to provide feedback about what is important to them in a candidate.