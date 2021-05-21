Netflix Is Reportedly Looking To Expand Into Video Games
Watch out Game Pass, you may have some competition as the media goliath Netflix is reportedly looking into expanding into the video game world. The new report comes from The Information, which cites sources "familiar with the situation". According to the publication, over the past few weeks, Netflix has been looking to fill a video game executive role, and has reached out to numerous people within the industry. The games Netflix produces are said to be "ad-free" and will operate similarly "to Apple’s online subscription offering, Apple Arcade."www.purexbox.com