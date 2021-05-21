Netflix Is Reportedly Looking To Expand Into Video Games

Alessandro Cattelan is looking for happiness. Popular radio host Deejay arrives on the Netflix streaming platform to tell us what happiness means in the docu series. simple question, This is the name of the show Cattelan will bring in 2021 to Italian (and not only) Netflix subscribers, whose title begins with a question from his daughter, Nina: Dad, how can you be happy? The most difficult answers are in the hands of the new Cattelan project, which is the protagonist as well as the author, which will try to summarize it in 8 episodes.