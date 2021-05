Here’s a thought experiment for you streaming fans out there. At this point, many of us are subscribed to multiple streaming TV services — Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and maybe even a few others beyond that. But maybe at some point, perhaps even right now, you’ll arrive at a moment of frustration. Deciding that you’re subscribed to too many, and it’s time to cull the herd. To pull the plug on one of the streamers that you use the least or that you’re unhappy with. Which one gets the ax? Which streamer has gone the longest since seeing you open the app and actually watch something?