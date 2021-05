Starting at $799 or $1,099, depending on the model, the 2021 iPad Pro is Apple’s first tablet that shares the same powerful processor with four MacBooks. The Apple M1 System-on-Chip (SoC) that Apple introduced in November has been widely praised, inducing a terrifying nightmare over at Intel — the chipmaker has been attacking Apple’s M1 laptops in ad campaigns for a few months. The M1 is faster than anything Apple made so far and more energy-efficient than competing chips that you’d see in laptops. It’s so good that Apple decided to use the M1 in both the new iPad Pro and iMac, products that were unveiled only last Tuesday.