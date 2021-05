Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone are pretty familiar with all manners of glitches and exploits at this point. The increasingly popular battle royale title from Activision and Raven Software has seen a host of issues since its launch. It’s common to find cheaters in games, and equally so to find people exploiting bugs and glitches to gain an advantage. In fact, one bug that let players use the game’s stim appeared not once, but multiple times. Thankfully, one glitch is getting crossed off the list of Warzone‘s issues, hopefully for good. According to Raven Software, a fix for the infinite gas mask glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone has rolled out.